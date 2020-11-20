No Statewide Lockdown in MP, But 5 Cities to Go Under Night Curfew amid Post-Diwali Covid Surge

Ending speculations that Madhya Pradesh would be placed under another lockdown, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that there are no such plans, even as the state saw a spike in Covid-19 cases after Diwali.

In areas with positivity rate of over 5%, however, night curfew will be imposed from 10pm to 6am, the chief minister said. Later, an order was issued stating that night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Vidisha and Gwalior. "The night curfew will come into effect from November 21 and will continue till the number of coronavirus cases in these cities dips. Movement of trucks and factory workers will continue despite this curfew," Chouhan said.

“Where there is a surge in fresh cases night curfew could be imposed,” Chouhan said after a high level review meeting at Mantralaya.

The Chief Minister had convened the emergency meeting after Bhopal reported 425 and Indore reported 313 fresh cases on Thursday. The spike pointed towards a third wave of Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

Among other things, Chouhan ordered that efforts should be made to ensure that economy does not suffer and transportation remains unhindered for proper supply of essential commodities. He also said that there would be no change in the way industrial activities are carried out. Schools and colleges will remain closed, and movie theatres will continue to operate with 50% seating capacity, he said.

The chief minister also ordered officers to ensure that measures are taken to make people aware about the risks of the virus. He urged Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to also extend co-operation.

“Barring containment zones, no lockdown will be imposed at any of the district,” Chouhan clarified.

Crisis management groups in the state's various districts will meet on November 21 to submit a report to their respective collectors. These groups will also take decisions on limiting numbers of guests at weddings and other social gatherings, and also on the establishment of new containment zones in districts.

Friday’s State Health Bulletin was still awaited till the story was filed.