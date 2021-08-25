No Stretcher At Rajasthan Hospital, Relatives Take Patients To Emergency Ward in Auto

Two victims of a bike accident could not get a stretcher in the RBM hospital in Bharatpur division, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. Faced with no other option, the relatives of the men brought their vehicle directly in front of the emergency ward, shocking onlookers. What’s sad is, this kind of incident is hardly new but no official at the hospital is ready to address this gross negligence.

Here’s how the incident unfolded. A labourer named Ravi and his brother-in-law Bhola, both residents of Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh, were returning home from Bharatpur late on Tuesday night. On the way, their bike collided with a car near Bachhamdi, injuring them both.

Relatives who reached the spot took the two men to the RBM hospital. However, they were forced to take them directly to the emergency ward in an auto because there were no stretchers available.

When Bhola’s condition turned critical, the nursing staff present asked his family members to get him admitted to a private hospital. Ravi, however, is still being treated at the RBM Hospital.

This is unfortunately a very common incident at the RMB hospital, according to sources. Many a time, people come from far-off places to get treated here, but are forced to return after being denied the proper care.

