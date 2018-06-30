GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
No Stretcher Available, Woman With Broken Leg Dragged Across Hospital Floor in Maharashtra

The dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital, Chandrakant Mhaske, said the women were asked to wait for the stretcher but they chose to leave.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2018, 7:37 PM IST
No Stretcher Available, Woman With Broken Leg Dragged Across Hospital Floor in Maharashtra
A video grab of the incident. (Twitter)
New Delhi: A woman with a broken leg was dragged across the floor with the help of a bedsheet allegedly due to the unavailability of a stretcher at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

In a video shared by ANI, two women can be seen dragging the patient using a sheet tied to her waist, even as the staff of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital and others turn a blind eye to them.

As the video went viral, the hospital was criticised for the lack of basic amenities. However, dean Chandrakant Mhaske said the women were asked to wait for the stretcher but they chose to leave.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the incident, but according to the officials present there, the patient was told a stretcher is about to get free. The relatives, however, did not wait and took her. We have also not received any complaint,” he said.

Several social media users commented on the sorry state of health infrastructure in the country, while many rued the lack of empathy from bystanders.










