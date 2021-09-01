No Student Turns Up in This Delhi School on First Day of Reopening After 18 Months

The schools in Delhi for the students of classes 9 to 12 were reopened on Wednesday after nearly 18 months as the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the capital city subsided. However, a school in Mayur Vihar area of east Delhi did not witness a single student returning to school on the first day of reopening. The school administration said that it has made all the necessary preparations for conducting the physical classes but students are yet to come to school.

Even though Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 reopened adhering to all guidelines and protocols students did not turn up to attend physical classes.

Dr SV Sharma, Principal of the school said that preparations have already been made for conducting the offline classes in the school. “We have made the sitting arrangement for students to ensure social distancing in the classroom. Sanitisation is being done regularly. Thermal scanners have been installed at the gates. Despite this, the students did not come to school,” he said.

“I had sent an email to parents to ask whether they wanted to send their child to school. Parents of only two children had informed that they will send their children to school,” he added.

The principal is hopeful that after a few days, the children will definitely come to school.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while announcing the rules for reopening of school on August 27 said that students will have to provide written permission of their parents or guardians to attend physical classes. Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that students will have the option to continue with the online mode if they do not want to attend offline classes.

While asserting that online classes can never be a substitute for offline classes, Delhi Education Minister Sisodia said that schools will be shut immediately if authorities feel that there is a risk of Covid-19 spread.

According to officials, the decision on allowing students below Class 9 will be taken after assessing the first phase of reopening of schools.

