No Such Plans, Says Moose Wala's Father Amid Offers to Contest Sangrur Bypolls 'Unopposed'

Shortly after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala took to social media on Saturday and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours that he is joining politics.

Using his late son’s Instagram account, Balkaur Singh put out a video message in which he said he felt sad at speculation doing the rounds on social media. Singh said in the video that he had no intention to contest any election.

He also thanked the people for standing with him in his hour of distress and requested the fans of Sidhu Moose Wala to attend his bhog ceremony on June 8 where he would share his thoughts with those present.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. According to the autopsy report, his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

Economist Singh Johal had proposed that Balkaur Singh should be allowed to get elected unopposed from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat which goes to bypoll on June 23. The seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the Assembly elections from Dhuri, a part of the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Mann had won from Sangrur in 2014 and 2019 and the AAP has already declared Gurmail Singh as its candidate.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa, however, expressed vocal support for Johal’s proposal.

Meeting With Amit Shah

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport on Saturday. In the meeting, Moose Wala’s father is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of his son.

Shah had arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday and held a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders.

Moose Wala’s family had earlier written a letter to Amit Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the famous Punjabi singer.

