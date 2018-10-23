'No Such Restrictions Even in Mughal Era': Ujjain BJP MP Vows to Defy SC Ruling on Firecrackers

Hours after the Supreme Court said the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali would be restricted between 8 and 10pm, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ujjain Chintamani Malviya said he would not tolerate any interference in Hindu traditions.In a social media post, Malviya said “religions traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar” and he was ready to go to jail to uphold his traditions. “I will burst crackers only when I finish puja, we can't set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It’s unacceptable,” he said.The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to order a country-wide ban on firecrackers, holding that compliance with certain safeguards will rather help strike a balance.A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said "improved and green" crackers can be manufactured and sold only by the licensed holders. The court imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers by e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart.It added that firecrackers will also have to comply with the prescribed noise levels and also barred the use of some chemicals, including barium salt, in the manufacturing.The court clarified that on festivals, including Diwali, the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8pm and 10pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the bench said, crackers can be burst between 11.45pm and 12.45am.