English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Such Restrictions Even in Mughal Era': Ujjain BJP MP Vows to Defy SC Ruling on Firecrackers
In a social media post, Chintamani Malviya said time limit could not be set on festivals and he was ready to go to jail to uphold his traditions.
BJP MP Chintamani Malviya. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
Hours after the Supreme Court said the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali would be restricted between 8 and 10pm, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ujjain Chintamani Malviya said he would not tolerate any interference in Hindu traditions.
In a social media post, Malviya said “religions traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar” and he was ready to go to jail to uphold his traditions. “I will burst crackers only when I finish puja, we can't set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It’s unacceptable,” he said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to order a country-wide ban on firecrackers, holding that compliance with certain safeguards will rather help strike a balance.
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said "improved and green" crackers can be manufactured and sold only by the licensed holders. The court imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers by e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart.
It added that firecrackers will also have to comply with the prescribed noise levels and also barred the use of some chemicals, including barium salt, in the manufacturing.
The court clarified that on festivals, including Diwali, the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8pm and 10pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the bench said, crackers can be burst between 11.45pm and 12.45am.
In a social media post, Malviya said “religions traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar” and he was ready to go to jail to uphold his traditions. “I will burst crackers only when I finish puja, we can't set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It’s unacceptable,” he said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to order a country-wide ban on firecrackers, holding that compliance with certain safeguards will rather help strike a balance.
A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said "improved and green" crackers can be manufactured and sold only by the licensed holders. The court imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers by e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart.
It added that firecrackers will also have to comply with the prescribed noise levels and also barred the use of some chemicals, including barium salt, in the manufacturing.
The court clarified that on festivals, including Diwali, the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8pm and 10pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the bench said, crackers can be burst between 11.45pm and 12.45am.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ancient Mariner: World’s Oldest Shipwreck Discovered in Black Sea
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...