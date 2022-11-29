No Sudden Provocation, Aaftab Killed Shraddha As She Wanted to Break Up: Delhi Police Sources | Exclusive

Contrary to his initial statement, suspect Aaftab Poonawala, 28, did not kill his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 26, out of sudden provocation on May 18, but murdered her because he could not digest the fact that she wanted to end their relationship, sources in the Delhi Police told News18 amid the ongoing probe.

The Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Poonawala for allegedly killing Walkar, chopping her body into 35 pieces and scattering them across the city. Various teams of Delhi Police, with at least 200 police officers, are carrying investigating the case.

Walkar wanted to leave Poonawala, but as she had left her family and had little support from friends and relatives, she had no option but to stay with him, said sources.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that Poonwala and Walkar had broken up and were staying together as flatmates in Mehrauli.

‘WOMEN FRIENDS BEING TREATED AS VICTIMS’

Investigations also revealed that when Poonawala’s women friends his flat in Mehrauli, Walkar’s body parts were in the house.

ALSO READ | Mehrauli Murder: Blood Samples of Victim’s Father, Brother Collected for DNA Analysis

Currently, the Delhi Police are treating them as victims because they were neither involved in the crime nor did they have its knowledge.

‘DELETED INTERNET HISTORY, ORDERED FOOD FOR TWO’

Poonawala has also deleted his entire internet history, said Delhi Police sources. The police have written to popular social media site Facebook, Instagram, Google and also popular UPI gateways of Paytm and Google pay and food delivery website Zomato seeking details.

ALSO READ | Delhi Murder Case: Suitcase With Body Parts Found in Haryana Forest, Police Suspect Links to Shraddha

While Paytm has submitted its reply to the Delhi Police, Zomato has said that Aaftab used to order food for two people, said sources. The Delhi Police are still looking for Walkar’s mobile phone.

​BLOOD STAINS IN FLAT

Sources also revealed to CNN-News18 that the Delhi Police found blood stains in his bedroom, washroom and kitchen.

The Delhi Police has got the permission to conduct his narcoanalysis test on two dates — December 1 and December 5. It is likely that the pre-medical test could happen on December 1, after which the narcoanalysis could be conducted on December 5.

Read all the Latest India News here