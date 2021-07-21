No Summons to Shilpa Shetty Yet, Still Analysing Her Role in Porn Racket: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said they are investigating Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s role in the production of pornographic films, for which her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested. Though the preliminary investigation does not indicate her involvement, the Mumbai Crime Branch is still analysing her part, an officer said.

“Preliminary investigation has not shown us that Shilpa Shetty has any role in this pornographic racket. But we are still analysing," an officer from Mumbai Crime Branch told CNN-News18.

“We are going through their bank accounts that are jointly held by Shetty and Kundra to check if the financial proceeds have been stored in these accounts," he said.

Stressing that, currently, the focus of investigation is Kundra since he is the main conspirator, the officer added, “No summons as of now to Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

“As of now , an amount of Rs 7.5 Crores is under scrutiny which preliminary investigation is pointing out to both as investment and revenue from the apps," he said.

Kundra allegedly sold his app ‘Hotshots’ to the UK-based company Kenrin Pvt Ltd owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi but controlled activities from Mumbai, police have said. Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe were remanded in custody till July 23. Police had already arrested nine people earlier in the case.

Kundra was involved in the streaming of porn videos through the ‘Hotshots’ app, police said. ‘Hotshots’ has now been removed from mobile platforms. Kundra supplied the content and controlled the UK firm from his Viaan Industries office. Kundra said that he sold ‘Hotshots’ for $25,000 in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here