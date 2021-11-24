No Sunburn Festival This Year As Well, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government on Wednesday said it will not grant permission to organise the 15th edition of the Sunburn EDM festival, slated to be held in December. "The state government has refused the permission to host the Sunburn festival in Goa. I have already signed the file refusing the permission," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after chairing a state cabinet meeting refusing to elaborate.

The 15th edition of the Sunburn Festival was slated for December this year at Vagator with the organisers announcing that only fully vaccinated participants will be allowed. Meanwhile, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said it is the CM's prerogative whether to refuse or allow permission to organise the Sunburn festival. We have to respect the decision of the chief minister," he said. Sunburn is a commercial electronic dance music festival held in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.