1-min read

No Supply Shortage at Azadpur Mandi Despite COVID-19 Lockdown, Profiteers Warned

In the beginning, vegetable prices increased substantially as retailers stopped coming to the mandi due to the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of Covid-19, he said and added, things had become normal and the supply was adequate.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Image for representation (PTI)

New Delhi: The Azadpur Mandi is receiving adequate supply of fruits and vegetables despite 21-day nationwide lockdown, according to Mandi Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan.

Profiteers had been warned against taking advantage of the situation, Khan told IANS here on Sunday.

In the beginning, vegetable prices increased substantially as retailers stopped coming to the mandi due to the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of Covid-19, he said and added, things had become normal and the supply was adequate.

"Most labourers come from Sonepat in Haryana. Special shuttle services have been arranged for them. They are also being provided two meals a day. We follow the social distancing norms," said Khan.

The problem of safety and cleanliness has also been resolved. "The mandi has been sanitised. 20,000 masks have been bought for the workers' safety," he said.

On profiteering and hoarding, Khan said, "We received complaints that some wholesalers are buying at cheaper rates from farmers and selling them at higher prices. A notice was put out warning of action against profiteers and hoarders."

Stating that anybody found indulging in such activities will be barred from the mandi, Khan said their licences could also be cancelled.

