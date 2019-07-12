Take the pledge to vote

No Suspicious Activity in Govt Madrassas, Will Keep an Eye on Private Ones, Says Bengal Govt After Terror Intel

The Union Home Ministry had said recently that intelligence inputs were received on terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using madrassas in Burdwan and Murshidabad districts to radicalise and recruit people in West Bengal.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Kolkata: Days after the Union home ministry flagged intelligence inputs of suspected radicalisation by terror outfits in madrassas, the West Bengal government has said that nothing suspicious was detected in government-run madrassas but added that vigilance would be increased in private ones that run on donation.

Speaking to News18, West Bengal’s minister of state for minority affairs and madrassa education Giasuddin Molla said a review meeting was held with representatives of all madrassas, including private ones, in Bengal. “We found nothing suspicious as far as government-run madrassas are concerned. However, we have decided to be extra vigilant on private madrassas which mainly run on donations,” he said.

“Students studying in government madrassas are performing well. We have checked the background of the teachers and headmasters. There is no problem at all. The central government and (Home Minister) Amit Shah are intentionally trying to malign the image of Bengal. However, we will continue to keep an eye on ‘Kharijiyah’ madrassas and on the funds they receive from various sources,” he said.

Molla added that government officials would “inspect” these madrassas every three months. “We will do whatever is required for the better functioning of madrassas in Bengal. It is unfortunate that the central government is trying to insult Muslims in Bengal by demeaning madrassa education.”

“There were some incidents related to madrassas during Khagragarh blast in Burdwan in 2014. After that, there is no new information on madrassas being linked to terror-related activities in Bengal.”

The Union Home Ministry had said recently that intelligence inputs were received on terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) using madrassas in Burdwan and Murshidabad districts to radicalise and recruit people in West Bengal.

“There are some inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some madrassas in Burdwan and Murshidabad for radicalisation and recruitment activities… Relevant inputs in this regard are regularly shared with the West Bengal government and agencies concerned with the advice to take appropriate action. The Centre has already notified JMB as a terrorist organisation on May 23, 2019,” Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said in the Lok Sabha.

