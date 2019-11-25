No Sweaters for School Kids But Cows Will Get Coats, Congress Taunts Yogi Adityanath Govt

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government’s announcement to provide coats for cows in Ayodhya has drawn scathing criticism from the Congress with the opposition party questioning the move when lakhs of government school students have still not been given free sweaters.

Tweeting on Sunday evening, Congress spokesperson and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) media in-charge Rajiv Tyagi said, “The BJP government has failed to provide sweaters to school children but is now talking about providing coats to cows. This is ‘new India’.”

उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा स्कूल जाने वाले बच्चों को स्वेटर तो दे नहीं पाई पर गाय माता को कोट पहनाने की व्यवस्था करने की बात जरूर कर रही हैं।" यह नया भारत है"। सोचिए यह बच्चे हमारे आपके घर के भी हो सकते हैं जिनको स्वेटर की वाकई जरूरत है।https://t.co/9fkNnnOHZZ — Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINC) November 24, 2019

The distribution of sweaters to 1.57 crore students in 1.6 lakh government schools across the states should have been completed by October 31, but is still under process.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, preparations are underway to provide coats to cows, bulls and calves at various shelters. The municipal corporation has decided to buy jute coats for cows, costing around Rs 250 to 300 a piece.

"We are in the process of getting the coats made. This scheme will be implemented in three-four phases. First, we are starting with Baishingpur cow shelter, which houses around 1,200 cattle, including 700 bulls. We have initially placed order for 100 cow coats for the calves,” Niraj Shukla, Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya, told the media.

Shukla further said that the first delivery will arrive in November-end.

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said, "our focus is on the service of cows. We are developing other cow shelters also and will make them the best in the state."

