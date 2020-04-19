Take the pledge to vote

No Swiggy, Zomato in Hyderabad From Tomorrow as KCR Imposes Ban in Telangana Till Further Notice

The decision comes just days after a food delivery person was found infected with coronavirus in Delhi, and 72 families in south Delhi that had to be quarantined.

April 19, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
No Swiggy, Zomato in Hyderabad From Tomorrow as KCR Imposes Ban in Telangana Till Further Notice
Image for representation

Operation of food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy have been banned in Telangana until further notice, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday as he extended the lockdown in the state till May 7.

The ban would mean that the food aggregators would remain offline in Hyderabad, one of the biggest markets for these services. The decision comes just days after a food delivery person was found infected with coronavirus in Delhi, and 72 families in south Delhi that had to be quarantined.

Not taking any chances, KCR said that the restriction in the state would not be relaxed at all, and the same lockdown rules that are in place till now will be followed till May 7.

The state’s approach differs from the central government, which has eased the restrictions in non-hotspot zones starting Monday.




