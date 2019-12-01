‘No Sympathy, Only Action’: Enraged Residents From Telangana Rape Victim’s Locality Turn Politicians Away

Hyderabad: Mounting public anger over the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian here saw residents of the colony where she stayed turning away political leaders and others who wanted to call on her family on Sunday to express their sympathies.

The residents locked the gates of the colony at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city and held aloft placards that read No Media, No Police, No Outsiders, - No sympathy, only action, justice.

Condemning the incident, a woman asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had so far not reacted to the incident, which occurred on Thursday.

“Police have said they nabbed the four accused who have confessed to their crime. Why is the Chief Minister not ensuring quick justice? Why is the same treatment not being meted out to them (accused) for what they have done to the girl?" she asked.

Another woman asked why the Prime Minister has not yet tweeted on the incident.

Former CPI(M) MLA J Ranga Reddy and his party workers, who were asked by the residents to go back, said he and his colleagues squatted at the gates of the colony for some time, expressing support for the family.

He demanded that the Chief Minister take steps to ensure a quick response by police to prevent crimes against women.

A number of politicians and others, including some film actors had called on the victim’s family members since the tragic incident occurred on Thursday.

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning, a day after she went missing.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said it was a pre-planned rape and murder and the accused were said to have kept a watch on the victim's movements. The tyre of her vehicle, which she had parked near the Tondupalli toll plaza, was deliberately punctured and she was unwittingly trapped by them.

“She was forcibly taken by these four men who were drunk at that time, at around 9:40 pm, after she made her last call to her sister. As per the postmortem reports, she has been gang-raped and tortured before they strangled and killed her in an empty plot behind the Tondupally toll plaza at the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad," he added.

Sajjanar said the accused had first tried to break into an empty shed and then attempted to push her through its window, but had failed on both counts. "So they committed the act in the open. This was a plot of empty land, very close to the toll plaza and near a busy road," said the officer.

Sajjanar said the accused took the body and her two-wheeler in a lorry. "They removed the licence plates and left the vehicles 40 km from the site, after which they went to a bridge near Shadnagar town in Ranga Reddy district, knowing it was a desolate place," he said. "Then they wrapped her body in a bed sheet, poured kerosene and burnt her. They left the body burning there and escaped."

Telangana's senior cabinet minister KT Rama Rao earlier on Friday said he will personally monitor the case, saying he was "outraged and deeply anguished by the murder".

Meanwhile, a district bar association in Telangana on Sunday decided not to represent the four accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinary doctor here.

Mattapally Srinivas, president of the Ranga Reddy Bar Association, said they had taken the decision as "a moral and social responsibility against the heinous crime committed by the accused."

We have decided not to offer any legal services to the accused. In such cases, the court may direct the District Legal Services Authority to appoint a lawyer for them. When the Authority directs any advocate to represent the accused we cannot refuse it, he said.

Srinivas further said that some of the sections under which the four were booked by police may carry the death sentence, considering the gravity of the case. He said the Association also demanded that the government establish a separate special court to expedite the trial of the case for instant justice.

“They would organise a protest on December 2 at the main entrance of the court building "to condemn the inhuman attack," he said.

