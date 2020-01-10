'No Takers Here for Your Malware': At UN Security Council, India Tears Into Pak for 'Peddling Falsehoods' on J&K

New York: Pakistan should heal itself of its “malaise” and stop peddling falsehoods, India said at the UN Security Council on Thursday, calling the neighbour a country that epitomises the dark arts.

Criticising the UN body for its inability to counter terror from Pakista, Syed Akbaruddin — India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations — said there were “no takers here for your malware.”

He said: “It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council."

Addressing the open debate, Akbaruddin added: “One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware."

The stinging remarks came after Pakistan's Munir Akram accused India of "false and duplicitous claims on normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir" after imposing "unilateral measures".

The neighbours have been involved in a war of words since the Narendra Modi government ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and split it into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Akbaruddin also emphasised on the need for a security council that is representative of global realities.

“The answer to the crises the Council faces, lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century," said the ambassador.

