No Terrace Parties, Night Curfew: Here are the Rules for New Year’s Eve Amid Covid in Different Cities

People have generally faced so many hardships in the year 2020 that everyone is eagerly waiting for 2021. However, there is a lot of confusion about the rules in place for New Year’s eve because of the Covid-19 pandemic.In some districts of the country, a night curfew has been implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus . Different protocols have been put in place by the different state governments, depending on the situation of Covid-19 in the particular city.

Let us take you through the rules that citizens living in different metro cities need to follow on New Year’s Eve:

Delhi/NCR

In the capital city of India, any function on New Year’s Eve will have to be organised with prior permission from the police. Failing to do so can result in organisers facing a penalty. No terrace/rooftop party can be organised in the city.

In Noida, which is a part of the National Capital Region, the administration has imposed a limit of a 100 people for New Year’s Eve parties. Organisers need to have prior permission for a party at their hotel, club or restaurant.

A detailed set of guidelines will be released by the Delhi Police on December 30.

Mumbai

All the restaurants and pubs will have to close by 11pm as the city has a night curfew till January 5, 2021 from 11pm to 6am. People are allowed to visit the different tourist spots of the city while following Covid-19 protocols. A group of more than four is not allowed and there will be cops to ensure that these tourist attractions don’t get crowded. Parties on terrace and boats are not allowed in the city.

Bengaluru

The city authorities are not allowing any public events on New Year’s Eve. Building societies can not organise parties. However, families can have personal events. Assembly of more than four people is restricted in the city. People can access hotels and restaurants by using e-tokens. Rush at these spots is not allowed.

Hyderabad

Permission for organising events between December 31 from 8pm to January 1 till 1 am has been given the state authorities. Events need to be organised with the permission of police, said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

In Chennai, no New Year Eve’s party can be organised in resorts that are located along the Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road, while in Kolkata, regular Covid-19 protocols are in place for the New Year’s Eve. However, the court has ordered the West Bengal government to ensure that there are no large gatherings in the city.