No, This is Not a Real Photo of Barack Obama Watching Narendra Modi’s Inauguration

A photo has been shared hundreds of times in multiple Facebook posts which claim it shows former US president Barack Obama watching Narendra Modi on TV being sworn in as India’s prime minister following his landslide victory in 2019 elections.

The claim is false; the image has been doctored from a 2014 picture taken by a New York Times photographer which shows Obama watching a FIFA World Cup match aboard Air Force One.

The photo was posted widely on Facebook on May 30 and has been shared more than 270 times.

The misleading post’s caption says: “This is the power of Modi, even Obama in America is watching and listening to Modi's swearing in ceremony.”

Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:

Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post.

A reverse image search on Google found the original image was posted on June 26, 2014, by a New York Times photographer Doug Mills on his verified Twitter account.

President Obama watches the USA vs Germany World Cup game aboard Air Force One enroute to Minneapolis. #worldcup pic.twitter.com/wfuJvb6hoI — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 26, 2014

The tweet says: “President Obama watches the USA vs Germany World Cup game aboard Air Force One enroute to Minneapolis. #worldcup”.

The US played Germany on June 26 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The image of Modi which has been superimposed over the football match on the television screen in the original image was posted on the Haryana BJP’s verified Twitter handle and shows Modi at his swearing-in ceremony May 30, 2019.

The caption in Hindi translates to English as: “History is in making, this oath ceremony is the support of the people, development and faith.”