No, This is Not a Video of PM Modi Having His Makeup Done by His Highly Paid Makeup Artist

A video has been viewed more than half a million times on Facebook and YouTube in multiple posts alongside a claim it shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi having his makeup done by a makeup artist who earns “80 lakh” per month. The claim is false; the video was filmed in 2016 when a team from London's Madame Tussauds measured Modi for his wax replica statue.The video has been shared repeatedly on Facebook, including on the Facebook page of a local unit of the Congress, where it has been viewed more than 4,65,000 times since it was posted May 4, 2019.Multiple other Facebook posts have shared the same footage and claim, and it has also been shared on YouTube.The misleading posts' caption in Hindi translates to: “Here is the son of the poor having his makeup done. An RTI request has revealed that the makeup artist is paid 80 lakh rupees per month for their work.”Below is a screenshot of the video:A screenshot of the misleading Facebook post.“RTI” refers to the Right to Information Act 2005. Here is a summary of the act on the Indian government’s website.The claim is false; the video is from 2016 and actually shows a team from Madame Tussauds measuring Modi for his wax replica statue.AFP conducted a reverse image search using keyframes from the video and found the same footage was used in this footage captured in 2016 by Madame Tussauds Singapore.The video description states: “Curious to know the process of making Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's figure? Then watch this video!”Madame Tussauds said in a press release in April 28,2016 that it had added Modi’s statue to its collection in London.The press release stated: “Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, this morning took his place alongside other world leaders at Madame Tussauds London. His new wax figure today arrived at the Baker Street attraction fresh from Delhi, where Mr Modi had a private viewing with his likeness last week.”Below is a screenshot comparison of the Madame Tussauds YouTube video (left) and the video from the misleading posts (right).A screenshot comparison of the Madame Tussauds YouTube video (left) and the video from the misleading posts (right).Modi’s office released this list of salaries paid to his staff as of October 31, 2016.On the 2016 list, the highest paid official is a secretary who receives Rs 2,49,000 Indian Rupees per month. No make up artist appears on the list.AFP has previously debunked posts which use the same footage from Madame Tussauds to make similars claims about Modi and the makeup artist, which can be seen.