No, This Video Does Not Show a Hindu Attacking a Muslim for Raping a Girl in UP

A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times in Facebook posts that claim it shows a Hindu man stabbing a Muslim youth with a knife in broad daylight on a busy street in Uttar Pradesh for raping a girl. The claim is false; the video is actually from Hyderabad, where two Muslim men attacked the victim with knives for marrying their sister against her family’s will.

The 30-second video was shared in a Facebook post on June 9, 2019, where it has been viewed more than 11,000 times.

Below is a screenshot of the Facebook post:

Snapshot of the misleading Facebook post

The video was also shared elsewhere on Facebook with a similar claim.

The claim is false; the video is not from Barabanki. It actually shows an incident in Hyderabad, in which two Muslim men attacked a Muslim youth with knives for marrying their sister without approval from the girl’s family.

In the misleading video, male voices can be heard speaking in Telugu.

The use of this regional language in the clip, as well as key visual features outlined below, indicate the footage was actually filmed in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana.

A Google search using the keywords “knife attack in Hyderabad” led to news reports published on June 8, 2019.

“Hyderabad: Man stabbed on busy road for marrying without in-laws' consent, video goes viral,” reads the headline of a report published on India Today website.

Screenshot of the news report

Embedded in the India Today report is a tweet that contains a 45-second video. The first 30 seconds of the footage matches the video in the misleading Facebook posts.

The caption alongside the video in the tweet translates to English as: “Hyderabad. This a video a deadly attack in a movie style on a youth named Imtiyaz in broad daylight in SR Nagar.”

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading posts (L) and the video in the Twitter post (R):

Image comparing screenshots of the video posted in misleading Facebook post (L) with the video posted on tweet (R)

SR Nagar is a residential area in Hyderabad city. AFP located the attack site with the help of geolocation mapping tool Mappillary.

Below is a screenshot of the image of the attack site in SR Nagar found on Mapillary:

Snapshot of an image of the attack site found on Mappillary

Below are comparison screenshots of the photo of the accident site found on Mapillary (1st row) and keyframes taken from the video posted in misleading post (2nd and 3rd row):

Location comparison screenshots of the photo found on Mapillary (1st row) and the misleading video (2nd and 3rd row)