Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'No to Panic, Yes to Precautions': PM Says Ministers Not to Travel Abroad over Coronavirus Scare

Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, the prime minister said on Twitter.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'No to Panic, Yes to Precautions': PM Says Ministers Not to Travel Abroad over Coronavirus Scare
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say "no to panic" and "yes to precautions".

Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, he said on Twitter.

These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities, he said.

"Say no to panic, say yes to precautions. No minister of the central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel," Modi said.

"We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he said.

The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including one foreign national.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram