'No to Panic, Yes to Precautions': PM Says Ministers Not to Travel Abroad over Coronavirus Scare
Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, the prime minister said on Twitter.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say "no to panic" and "yes to precautions".
Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, he said on Twitter.
These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities, he said.
"Say no to panic, say yes to precautions. No minister of the central government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel," Modi said.
"We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings," he said.
The government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus, he added.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including one foreign national.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NBA Player Mocks Coronavirus Fears at Press Conference, Tests Positive Days Later
- Rishi Sunak's Budget Folder Magically 'Changing Colour' is Baffling the Internet
- Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Dance To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Song 'Balam Pichkari' on Holi
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Launched: Price, Features, and More
- Top Upcoming Car Launches of 2020: Hyundai Creta, Tata Altroz EV, Honda City and More