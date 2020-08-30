No Tokens, Thermal Screening at Entry: What Travelling in Delhi Metro Will Look Like Amid Covid-19

After Delhi Metro received approval from authorities to resume in a calibrated manner, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister said that social distancing would be maintained and thermal screening would be done at the entry points, to ensure safety of passengers amid Covid-19.

He added that no tokens will be issued and that smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be utilised. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at the station, Gahlot said.

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2020

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

However, a detailed SOP on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

As per the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Details on the Metro functioning & its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/jBFXcdDLhP — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2020

The DMRC had last week said it is prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike here in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said. This is the highest number of cases in the last nearly 50 days.

Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued new guidelines on Saturday for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. In Unlock 4, which will come into effect from September 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the ministry said in it press release.