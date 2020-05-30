No Total Lockdown in Karnataka on Sunday, Regular Restrictions to be Followed

Karnataka will not observe a total lockdown on Sunday, unlike a week ago, an official said on Saturday. Last Sunday, Karnataka government had observed a total lockdown.

"On the request of the public and in the interest of the state population, there will be no total lockdown on Sunday," Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said in a statement.

However, Sunday will also enforce the same rules as any other day amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown. Following the order, at least 3,500 buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate on Sunday.

On Friday, Karnataka recorded 248 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise.

Meanwhile, the state Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to cease issuing morning Covid-19 bulletin.

"Due to an increase in the number of cases in the last few days and as being done in other states of the country, it has been decided by the task force that a mid-day media release will not be issued," said an official statement.