Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Trace of IAF's Missing AN-32 Aircraft Even After Six Days

With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel onboard, the IAF aircraft apparently lost contact with the ground control before it went off radar on June 3.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Trace of IAF's Missing AN-32 Aircraft Even After Six Days
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
Loading...

Itanagar: Search operations to trace the Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft, which went missing earlier this week, failed to yield any result for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday, despite concerted efforts by various agencies.

With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel onboard, the IAF aircraft apparently lost contact with the ground control before it went off radar on June 3.

According to reports, the Russian-made plane, which was on its way to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh from Jorhat in Assam, went missing 33 minutes after it took off at 12.27 am.

A statement issued by IAF spokesman Ratnakar Singh said the search team has been trying to trace the aircraft with advanced technology and sensors sourced from different agencies, including ISRO satellites.

"The inhospitable terrain and thick vegetation is affecting the mission. Add to that, inclement weather and low visibility throughout the day posed a serious challenge to the aerial operations," he said.

Along with local people, the Indian Army, the state police and the ITBP carried out intense search operation all Saturday to no avail, Singh rued.

"The IAF has increased the deployment of its helicopters and transport aircraft for the operation and expanded the search area significantly over the past few days.

"The data and imaging collected from airborne sensors and satellites are being analysed closely for clues," he maintained.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, had visited Jorhat on Saturday to assess the ongoing search operations, Singh said.

Dhanoa was given a detailed briefing about the operations and apprised of the situation, following which he met the families of the officers and the airmen, who were on board the IAF plane, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram