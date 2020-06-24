No Trains Till Mid-August? Indian Railways Refund Circular Indicates

New Delhi: Even as domestic flights have resumed with restrictions, the train services are unlikely to restart until mid-August as the Indian Railways have asked all zones to generate full refund of all tickets.

According to a report in The Times of India, the railway ministry, on Monday, issued a circular to all zones informing them about the decision to cancel all tickets booked on or before April 14 and to generate full refund of tickets.

The report quoted its sources as saying that more trains that may be operated to meet demand may too be branded as "special" ones, similar to 230 mails and express trains that are currently running.

The Railways had earlier cancelled operation of all regular trains till June 30.