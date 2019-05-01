English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Travel, No Properties: What UNSC Listing Means For Masood Azhar
While Pakistan had already shut down some madrassas linked to the violent group and as part of its crackdown, Masood Azhar is set to lose much more than this due to the ban.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Masood Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, was listed as global terrorist by United Nations. While Pakistan had already shut down some madrassas linked to violent groups and as part of its crackdown, Azhar is set to lose much more than this due to the ban.
Here's what the listing exactly means for Azhar?
The designation will put Azhar under a travel ban, an embargo on arms and also an assets freeze.
Assets Freeze: Under the sanctions, all states would freeze financial assets and funds to all designated entities.
Travel ban: This ban prevents the entry of the designated person and those associated with designated organizations into or in transit by all states.
Arms Embargo: All supply, sale and transfer of arms and weapons from their own territories or by its citizens living outside the country too to the designated person/organization.
