Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Travel, No Properties: What UNSC Listing Means For Masood Azhar

While Pakistan had already shut down some madrassas linked to the violent group and as part of its crackdown, Masood Azhar is set to lose much more than this due to the ban.

Aishwarya Kumar | News18.com@aishwaryak03

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Travel, No Properties: What UNSC Listing Means For Masood Azhar
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Loading...
Masood Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, was listed as global terrorist by United Nations. While Pakistan had already shut down some madrassas linked to violent groups and as part of its crackdown, Azhar is set to lose much more than this due to the ban.

Here's what the listing exactly means for Azhar?

The designation will put Azhar under a travel ban, an embargo on arms and also an assets freeze.

Assets Freeze: Under the sanctions, all states would freeze financial assets and funds to all designated entities.

Travel ban: This ban prevents the entry of the designated person and those associated with designated organizations into or in transit by all states.

Arms Embargo: All supply, sale and transfer of arms and weapons from their own territories or by its citizens living outside the country too to the designated person/organization.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram