No Tree Will Be Felled in Aarey till September 30 for Metro Car Shed, Rules Bombay High Court

Activist Zoru Bathena has filed a petition challenging the civic Tree Authority's approval on August 29 for felling trees for the car shed.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
File photo of Aarey Colony.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said no trees shall be cut in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai to make way for Metro car shed till September 30 when it will hear a petition challenging proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in the area.

Activist Zoru Bathena has filed a petition challenging the civic Tree Authority's approval on August 29 for felling trees for the car shed.

Aarey Colony which adjoins Sanjay Gandhi National Park is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

