English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Tree Will Be Felled in Aarey till September 30 for Metro Car Shed, Rules Bombay High Court
Activist Zoru Bathena has filed a petition challenging the civic Tree Authority's approval on August 29 for felling trees for the car shed.
File photo of Aarey Colony.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said no trees shall be cut in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai to make way for Metro car shed till September 30 when it will hear a petition challenging proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in the area.
Activist Zoru Bathena has filed a petition challenging the civic Tree Authority's approval on August 29 for felling trees for the car shed.
Aarey Colony which adjoins Sanjay Gandhi National Park is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch Launched Alongside Mi TV 4X 50-inch, 4X 43-inch and 4A 40-inch
- 22 Years and Countless Battles Later, Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become a Pokémon Master
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works
- Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark