Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Untoward Incident Reported from Anywhere in UP, Says DGP as Tight Security Measures Remain in Place

He said that for the first time an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been set up here to keep an eye on reports emerging from the media, social media and other sources before and after pronouncement of the verdict.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Untoward Incident Reported from Anywhere in UP, Says DGP as Tight Security Measures Remain in Place
Credits: PTI

Lucknow: Amid tight security measures in place, Uttar Pradesh remained peaceful following the Supreme Court judgement in the Ayodhya land title dispute case, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

The apex court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state. We are keeping a close watch (on the law and order situation). Our team is on the job," UP Director General of Police O P Singh told PTI.

He said that for the first time an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been set up here to keep an eye on reports emerging from the media, social media and other sources before and after pronouncement of the verdict in the controversial case.

The EOC has been set up at '112 headquarters', named after the emergency helpline number.

"The chief minister also visited the Centre and spent time with police officials and inquired about the state's (security) situation," the DGP said.

In this centre, representatives of CRPF, RPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CISF and GRP are also present and it will work round the clock, Additional Director General, UP-112, Asim Aurn told reporters here.

"Zone-wise desks have been made to monitor reports from media, social media and information from other sources," he said.

Depending on the situation, additional forces will be rushed to maintain law and order if needed, the officer said.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram