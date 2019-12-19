No Untoward Incident Today, Say Delhi Police as Metro Authorities Reopen All Stations Barring 2

New Delhi: No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the national capital, the Delhi Police said on Thursday, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened all metro stations, excluding Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh.

Apart from police personnel, 52 companies of other forces, including RAF, were deployed to maintain law and order, Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. He also said the force is closely monitoring social media and WhatsApp groups to check rumour mongering. Legal action will be taken against those who spread rumours, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the DMRC tweeted, "All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open."

The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations were also now open for public. Earlier, in the day, these metro stations were closed due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.