No Use of Modi Naming Schemes After Ambedkar as Dalits Still Ostracized: Mayawati

Coming down heavily on BJP’s recent affinity towards Dalits, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that the schemes started by PM Modi in the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be of no use as atrocities on Dalits are on an all-time high under his regime.Mayawati also alleged that the BJP government is only working for big industrialists and have been ignoring Dalits, poor and the backward classes.Speaking on the occasion of the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, the BSP chief said, “The Bhartiya Janta Party is doing politics in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar. In reality, the atrocities on Dalits are on an all-time high in the country. The BJP is doing mere drama with the Dalits.”“The government should start working seriously for the Dalits. The government did not actively participate in the SC/ST Act row, hence it was weakened. The Prime Minister’s mentality towards the Dalits is not hidden from anyone. If the government was really serious about SC/ST Act then why are they waiting for a review petition to be taken up in the court, rather they should call a cabinet and bring an ordinance to strengthen the SC/ST Act,” added Mayawati.She further alleged that it was because of BSP that the Bharat Ratna was accorded to Ambedkar in 1990 when VP Singh was the prime minister.“It was only after the demand of BSP that Baba Saheb was given the Bharat Ratna. The BJP always created problems in the way of the award. BJP is a businessman-friendly government and not a poor-friendly government,” she alleged.