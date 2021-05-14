No Vaccination in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday in Wake of Cyclone Tauktae Alert

The vaccination drive against coronavirus will remain shut over the weekend in Mumbai due to a warning that a cyclonic storm, Tauktae, may hit the city and the Konkan region by May 16. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wrote on Twitter that there will be no vaccination on May 15 and 16 (Saturday and Sunday).

Dear Mumbaikars,Please note that there will be NO VACCINATION tomorrow and day after i.e. 15th and 16th May 2021. Please watch this space for further updates for the days ahead #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate #WeShallOvercome https://t.co/xigkipRdyS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 14, 2021

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai was suspended till further orders on Wednesday evening in the wake of shortage of doses. The announcement followed the Maharashtra government’s decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for those above 45 years age group.

Meanwhile, the BMC has floated a global tender for procurement of one crore doses to expedite the vaccination process, a civic official said. The interested parties will have to submit their expression of interest before 1 pm on May 18 and they will be opened on the same day at 3pm, the official said

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here