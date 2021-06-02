'No Vaccination, No Salary' for Government Employees in UP's Firozabad

In a bid to encourage Covid vaccination, the Firozabad district administration has ordered all government employees to get vaccinated, if they fail, they will not receive their salaries, an official said on Wednesday.

Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh issued an oral order of ”no vaccination, no salary” which means if an employee does not take Covid vaccine, the department will initiate action against him/her and stop would stop salary for the month.

District treasury officer and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and were asked to make a list and ensure vaccination, he added. After the implementation of the initiative, the employees have been proactive in getting vaccinated against the deadly virus, the CDO further added.

Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive vaccination drive from June 1 to inoculate 10 million people against Covid-19 in a month. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the state government officials to ensure that all the sections of the society receive a vaccine shot under ‘Mission June’.

The campaign will focus on beneficiaries of both age groups. CM also announced a special vaccination drive for socially and economically weaker sections like drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers from June 15.

