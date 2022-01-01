CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » India » 'No Vaccine, No Entry': Starting on New Year's Day, Haryana Bans Unvaxxed People from Public Places
1-MIN READ

'No Vaccine, No Entry': Starting on New Year's Day, Haryana Bans Unvaxxed People from Public Places

Banner outside Gurugram's Cyber Hub banning entry of unvaccinated people. (Image: News18)

Banner outside Gurugram's Cyber Hub banning entry of unvaccinated people. (Image: News18)

Only those who are fully vaccinated with both doses will be allowed entry to bars, restaurants, clubs, wine shops and malls.

Nikhil Lakhwani

To encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the Haryana government banned unvaccinated people in public places, starting Saturday.

State health minister Anil Vij issued the orders, according to which unvaccinated people will not be allowed in public spaces, such as bars, restaurants, clubs and wine shops. Only those vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed entry to such places.

The order will be strictly enforced at corporate and private offices as well. Stickers and banners were spotted outside Gurugram’s Cyber Hub, a popular spot for dining out and shopping.

The order is also extended to entry into local markets, malls, shopping complexes, haat, banks and hotels.

RELATED NEWS

The district administration and concerned authorities will have to ensure that all guidelines issued by the state government are followed.

At present, there is no night curfew in Haryana. The state government had issued a ‘mahamari’ alert where certain restrictions were issued around the festival of Christmas.

‘No mask, no service’, will also begin from Saturday, where a consumer will be denied goods and services if they are not wearing masks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Nikhil Lakhwani

Nikhil Lakhwani, Correspondent, at CNN-News18, looks after crucial beats in Delhi apart from city reporting. Bilingual professional with a knack for g...Read More

Tags
first published:January 01, 2022, 12:02 IST