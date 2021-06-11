No Vaccine–No Ration: Panchayat Diktat in Madhya Pradesh Improves Inoculation

A stern decision that those not going for vaccination would be deprived of ration offered from public distribution shops (PDS) in MP’s Gram Panchayat in Jabalpur has done wonders as the village has now reached 85% vaccination.

The order was issued by Sihoda panchayat under Shahpura block of Jabalpur after large numbers of locals remained disinterested for vaccination.

The Gram Panchayat around 30km from Jabalpur town issued a diktat that those not vaccinated won’t be offered ration. Not only this, locals were told by the rural body that for availing benefit of any government scheme, one has to get vaccine jabs.

This fuelled a kind of frenzy among locals as in no time the village of around 1,200 achieved 85% vaccination. Members of the gram panchayat claimed that social media driven rumours had generated apprehensions among the locals and they started avoiding vaccination and this also started negatively impacting nearby gram panchayats.

Seeing this the local village body not only tried persuading them for vaccine jabs but also took a stern decision.

The locals initially called it a Tughlaqi Farman (Bizarre administrative order) but later the impact was positive and inspiring, said the panchayat secretary.

Now other gram panchayats of the area too are planning to impose similar restrictive orders for boosting vaccination.

Jabalpur jail becomes first central jail to fully vaccinate inmates

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has become the first central jail in the state, which has achieved 100% vaccination of 3,000 inmates and 400 staffers. The feat was achieved in the three-day vaccination camp organised with the help of health department recently. Inmates aged from 18 years to 80 years were inoculated in the drive. Jail staffers and their family members also were included in the drive.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

