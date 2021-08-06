No Vehicle Entering Mizoram from Assam Despite Withdrawal of Travel Advisory, Says Official

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Friday said that no vehicle has made its way to the state from Assam, despite the withdrawal of a travel advisory issued by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. Chuaungo also said that Mizoram is in constant touch with the Assam government, which has promised to take necessary steps for resumption of traffic movement via National Highway-306.

A handful of organisations in Assam’s Cachar district had allegedly blocked vehicles from entering Mizoram following a bloody conflict along the interstate border on July 26 that claimed seven lives. The physical blockade and demonstrations ended over the next few days, but truckers apparently are not willing to ply across the troubled areas fearing fresh violence.

The Assam government had issued an advisory asking people to avoid travelling to Mizoram. It was revoked on Thursday following talks between the two sides. “It is unfortunate that no vehicle carrying goods or passengers is entering Mizoram from Assam, despite the withdrawal of the travel advisory. The government is in constant touch with the Centre and Assam. I have also spoken with the Assam chief secretary, who assured us that measures will be taken to clear the road," Chuaungo said.

Officials in Mizoram alleged that railways tracks linked to the state were damaged in at least three places in Assam’s Hailakandi district. The unofficial blockade has choked all supplies, including medical consignments and COVID-19 equipment, they added. Lalruatkima, the information and public relations minister in Mizoram, further said that more than 30 people, including non-tribals, are currently stranded in Silchar’s Mizoram house.

Several Mizoram residents are also stuck in Guwahati, he said.

