No Vehicles, Dead HIV Patient Carried on Cycle to Hospital in Telangana

The body of a 44-year-old HIV patient who died in Kamareddy district, was carried on a bicycle to a government hospital on Sunday owing to absence of transport in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

According to police, the man suffering from HIV for the past few years died on Saturday night at a shelter meant for poor.

As a foul smell emanated from the body, police were alerted.

Since no one came forward to help shift it to the hospital for post mortem due to coronavirus fears, police requested some sanitation workers to carry the body.

As there were no ambulances available for transporting it, the remains were wrapped in a bed-sheet and carried on a cycle to the hospital by the sanitation workers, they said.

The authorities found a contact number near the body of the man, hailing from Nirmal district and informed his family members of his demise.

