No Visitors Allowed At Kolkata Airport Amid Beefed Up Security Measures Ahead of Independence Day

Entry for visitors has been banned at the Kolkata airport till August 20 following a security alert ahead of Independence Day from various central agencies. As part of the enhanced security protocol, only passengers carrying air tickets, airport staff, and security personnel are now allowed inside the terminal building. The staff will also be issued temporary passes amid beefed-up security measures.

Passengers will undergo six-step security checking before boarding- the first five​ steps will be done by CISF and the last step by the airline.

The security check includes- checking at the entry point, the second would be at the departure entry gate, the third is random checking inside the lounge, the fourth checking will be called area domination systems, where CISF personnel​ has been deployed to keep a close look that no passenger has left any luggage. Fifth checking is the inside​ security hold area and the last checking​ will be by the airlines at the boarding gate of the aircraft.

Every passenger is supposed to follow Covid-19 rules, while mock drills are taking place to ensure proper working of the security system.

