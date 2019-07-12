Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'No Voting Rights for Couples With More Than Two Children': Giriraj Singh’s Solution for Growing Population

The Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Bihar Begusarai constituency expressed his concern over the increasing population of the country and stressed the need for population control on World Population Day.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
'No Voting Rights for Couples With More Than Two Children': Giriraj Singh's Solution for Growing Population
The Bhartiya Janta Party MP from Bihar Begusarai constituency expressed his concern over the increasing population of the country and stressed the need for population control on World Population Day.
Patna: Expressing concern over the growing population, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said there should be a rule of having only two children in the country and those who violate it, should not given the right to vote.

Without naming any religion or community, Singh said the rising population is posing threats to resources and harmony.

"A strict law should be made to control population. There is a need to raise the issue in Parliament."

Singh pointed out that even Islamic countries are trying for population control. "But in India, measures to control population is being a link to the religion."

Three years ago, Singh had demanded urgent need to make laws for 'nasbandi' (sterilization) in the country.

