No Voting Rights, Govt Jobs for 3rd Child: Ramdev’s Solution to Population Explosion

Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday opined that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third or higher children.Addressing a press conference here, he said the country's population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crore."This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting right to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services," he suggested.