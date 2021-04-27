'No Walk-in Jabs to Ensure Physical Distancing': CoWin Chief as Platform Opens for Registrations Tomorrow

As India braces for the mammoth vaccination drive for all adults from May 1, the Cowin App will be open for registration of eligible adults from tomorrow. The registrations will also be open on Aarogya Setu app. The platforms let a user register at least four family members, including the user, for vaccination. The platform essentially allows users to find the nearest vaccine centre (both government or private centres) and book a slot, as per the availability. Citizens also have the option to update the slot or cancel the appointment altogether.

Speaking to CNN News18, chief of CoWin app RS Sharma, explained how the platform will ensure seamless registration and hassle-free vaccination at several centres across the country. As India opens inoculation for all from the age of 18, the walk-in vaccinations will not be done. Instead, individuals will be required to register beforehand on the CoWin app. This, Sharma said, is being done to ensure physical distancing at vaccination centres and avoid huge rush which can overwhelm the facilities.

“Walk-in vaccinations will eventually be allowed at centres where there is no issue of huge crowds," Sharma said, adding that registering on CoWin app is simple, particularly for the tech-savvy generation.

Sharma also said that 6-7 million people are expected to register each day on the app. “Last time, it was 5 million per day. But we are expecting an increased number this time as vaccines are now available for all adults," he said, adding that they are equipped to manage the high in-flow on the app.

On private companies vaccinating their employees, Sharma said that they don’t need to make the vacancies public."They will have to provide us with realtime vaccine events so that we give out certificates to them, he said.

