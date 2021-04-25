No Walk-in Vaccinations from May 1, CoWIN/Aarogya Setu Registration Must for 18-45 Age Group

Ahead of India’s third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults from May 1, getting registered on the CoWIN web portal and taking an appointment to get a jab will be mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years, health ministry official told News18.

“It’s expected that once the vaccination is opened for all adults, there could be a lot of crowd at the vaccination centers. To avoid such a scenorio registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be made mandatory for the new beneficiaries. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos," RS Sharma, CoWin Chief told News18.

Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. The inoculation process as well as documents to be provided to get the vaccination, will remain the same.

Those above the age of 45 can still avail on-site registration facility to get vaccinated, they added.

Meanwhile, the centre has written to all states and has advised them to monitor the number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and price per jab on CoWIN to ensure that adequate stocks are available ahead of vaccination scheduling visibility of slots on the online portal.

As per the liberalised pricing and accelerated national Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy, vaccinations will continue to be free for eligible groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and population above 45 years of age in government-run vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre.

