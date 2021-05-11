'No Water for Husband, Sexual Harassment': Woman Recount Experience in Bihar Hospitals

A woman trying to get her husband treated for Covid-19 at a at a private hospital in Bhagalpur in Bihar has accused a staff member of sexual harassment, and also accused the doctors at the hospital and two other hospitals, in Mayaganj and Patna of negligence leading to the husband’s death.

In a 12-minute-video the woman alleged that the doctors and staff at all three hospitals refused to attend to her husband, even to change dirty and soiled sheets on his bed, NDTV reported.

The report says that the woman accused the staff at Bhagalpur’s Glocal Hospital, where her husband was admitted, of wasting half a vial of Remdesivir- an anti-viral drug facing acute shortage used in the treatment of Covid-19.

“My husband and I stay in Noida. We came to Bihar for Holi… it was a family get-together. On April 9, he fell ill… had high fever. We tested for coronavirus twice, but it was negative. While we were waiting for RT-PCR test results, a Noida doctor told us to get a chest CT," she reportedly said.

She added that her mother was also admitted to the ICU but there was so much negligence. “Doctors used to come and go in minutes… attendants were missing and refused to give the medicines. My mother was in better condition but after a point my husband couldn’t speak. He’d signal for water, but nobody gave him any," she said.

The woman also accused one staff attendant at the hospital of sexual harassment. “There was one man - Jyoti Kumar. He was an attendant at Glocal Hospital. I requested him to help… to give my husband clean bedsheets. He said he would help but when I was talking to my husband, my dupatta was yanked from behind. I turned around… he was smiling with his hand on my waist. I snatched the dupatta back… but couldn’t say anything because I was afraid,” she said.

The woman said that she remained silent of the fear that her mother and husband were admitted at the hospital. After investigation from the local government officials to inquire into these allegations, Glocal Hospital has now suspended the accused employee.

She adds that in the two other hospital in Mayaganj and Patna, there were more of shocking experiences. She claimed that doctors in Mayaganj on night shift refused to attend to her husband or even give him oxygen despite desperate appeals from herself and her sister.

While, in Patna’s Rajeshwar Hospital staff of negligence even as his oxygen levels dropped alarmingly low. And after that stabilised, she said, they cut his supply and she was forced to buy cylinders from the black market.

Seventy-five fresh COVID 19 casualties were reported in Bihar raising the death toll to 3357 on Monday, when the total number of confirmed cases also crossed the six-lakh mark. The number of people who have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus since the pandemic struck in March last year now stands at 6.01 lakh out of whom 4.93 lakh have recovered.

