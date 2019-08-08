Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

No Water, Guides Missing; Foreign Tourists Hit by Indefinite Shut-down in Khajuraho

The guides were missing at the famous temple complex built between AD 950-1050 by the Chandela Dynasty. Bottled water was also not available for tourists in Khajuraho.

Updated:August 8, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
No Water, Guides Missing; Foreign Tourists Hit by Indefinite Shut-down in Khajuraho
(A tourists clicks images at Khajuraho)
Loading...

Bhopal: Awestruck foreign tourists walking among ancient temples known for exquisitely carved erotic sculptures is not an unfamiliar sight in Khajuraho.

But foreigners quenching their thirst by working road-side hand pumps is. However, these scenes were witnessed in this famous Madhya Pradesh town on Thursday as local residents observed indefinite shut-down to press the demand of better air and rail connectivity.

No bottled water was on sale, so tourists had to work the roadside hand-pumps themselves.

The guides too were missing at the famous temple complex built between AD 950-1050 by the Chandela Dynasty.

"This is a non-political protest, which began on Wednesday," said Narendra Sharma, a government-authorised guide who works in the town. Shops and road-side eateries were closed, he said.

"A flight comes from Delhi here thrice a week. People want it on daily basis," he said. MP Tourism Corporation's Regional Manager Mahesh Kumar Samadhiya said talks were underway with Air India.

Asked about the inconvenience caused to foreign tourists due to the strike, he said hotel owners were taking care of them. The foreign tourist influx is thin as this is a lean period, he added.

Khajuraho gets the largest foreign tourist footfall in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram