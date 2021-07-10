No Weekend Curfew in Rajasthan Tomorrow, Further Relaxations for Public | Check What's Allowed

The Rajasthan government has decided to end weekend curfew on Sunday which was in force in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision for reopening of cinema halls with certain restrictions, skill training centres and other outdoor activities were also taken by the state home department that issued a guideline on Saturday in this regard. Those who are coming from outside the state and have got the first dose of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report or home/institutional quarantine.

As per the instructions, cinema halls/theatres/multiplex operators who have made their seating capacity information online will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 8 pm only for those persons who have got at least the first dose of vaccine. Similarly, skill development centres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 8 pm with the same condition.

Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people. However, the number of guests can be increased to a maximum of 50 on the basis of a review by the area sub-divisional magistrate. Several other relaxations were also notified in the new guidelines.

