No Whereabouts of Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Five days after issuing a lookout circular by the Thane police against former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh, sources have told CNN-News18 that he was not present at his home in Chandigarh.

Singh has been on leave for four months now, ever since he was transferred as the Maharashtra DG of Home Guards.

Investigating team of the Thane Police is now verifying claims of his whereabouts and medical records that Singh had submitted a few weeks ago.

“His phone number is switched off. We are looking at legal options," tells a senior cop from the Thane Police to CNN-News18.

Certain politicians are now under the scanner for helping Singh allegedly move out of Chandigarh.

“There are certain medical reports submitted by the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police. We are also looking and verifying if these are fake or not. We are in touch with the doctors who have issued the same," said an investigating officer on condition of anonymity.

