CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » India » No Whereabouts of Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
1-MIN READ

No Whereabouts of Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

The process of the lookout circulars had started 5 days back. (File photo of Param Bir Singh: News18)

The process of the lookout circulars had started 5 days back. (File photo of Param Bir Singh: News18)

Investigating team of the Thane Police could not find Param Bir Singh at his home in Chandigarh.

Five days after issuing a lookout circular by the Thane police against former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh, sources have told CNN-News18 that he was not present at his home in Chandigarh.

Singh has been on leave for four months now, ever since he was transferred as the Maharashtra DG of Home Guards.

Investigating team of the Thane Police is now verifying claims of his whereabouts and medical records that Singh had submitted a few weeks ago.

“His phone number is switched off. We are looking at legal options," tells a senior cop from the Thane Police to CNN-News18.

RELATED NEWS

Certain politicians are now under the scanner for helping Singh allegedly move out of Chandigarh.

“There are certain medical reports submitted by the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police. We are also looking and verifying if these are fake or not. We are in touch with the doctors who have issued the same," said an investigating officer on condition of anonymity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 17, 2021, 22:10 IST