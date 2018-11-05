Sabarimala Opens Again But Gender Barriers Remain as Another Woman Gives Up Quest to Enter Temple

A 30-year-old woman was forced to abandon her quest to reach Sabarimala temple due to protests as the hill shrine reopened on Monday, the second time in three weeks, for a two-day special puja amid unprecedented security to prevent any recurrence of the large-scale violence seen last month.Anju, from Cherthala in Alappuzha district, had reached the base camp at Pamba along with her husband and two kids but she later told the police that she was not keen to visit the shrine. SP Rahul R Nair said the police did not offer her protection as she did not seek it.She admitted that she had come to Pamba following pressure from her husband, Abilash. Police claimed it was her husband, who was adamant that the family, including their children aged 7 and 4 years, undertake the pilgrimage.No untoward incident was reported from two base camps, Nilakkal and Pambha, and other areas as the government turned Sabarimala into a fortress, with hundreds of police personnel, including armed commandos, dotting the place where surveillance cameras and mobile phone jammers installed.Thousands of pilgrims entered the temple as temple thantri (head priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru and melshanti (chief priest) Unnikrishnan Namboothiri jointly opened the portals of the sanctum sanctorum around 5 pm.No special puja will be performed Monday, temple authorities said, adding the doors will be closed at 10 pm. It will open again Tuesday for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.Several BJP leaders and Ayyappa Dharama Sena president Rahul Easwar reached 'Sannidhanam', the temple complex, in the evening.Security at Sabarimala and nearby places was stepped up following violent protests by fringe Hindu groups and mainstream political parties like the Congress and the BJP against the Kerala government's decision to enforce the Supreme Court order lifting the ban on girls and women of menstruating age from entering the temple.Frequent checking and frisking by police did not go down well with devotees and right wing activists who protested at several places. TV channels showed heated exchanges between devotees and policemen over frisking.Devotees complained of lack of amenities at the base camps that were damaged in the unprecedented floods in August. Even journalists were not allowed to leave the Nilakkal base camp for Pamba on way to the temple in the morning but the restriction was lifted later in the day.Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court said on Monday pilgrims should not be harassment under the guise of implementing the Supreme Court judgment."You can't cause hardships to pilgrims," the court said while hearing a petition seeking its direction to the government not to interfere with day-to-day affairs of the shrine.Police and civil administration are on a high alert, officials said, adding prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were in force around the temple and will continue to be in place till Tuesday night when the doors of the shrine will close.Around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed in Sabarimala and adjoining areas.According to official sources, police has prepared a dossier of Hindu right wing activists who are likely to visit the shrine to take part in the agitation against Kerala's Left Front government's decision not to file a review petition against the apex court order.At least 15 women police personnel aged 50 years or more have been deployed at the 'Sannidhanam', officials said. When asked about why only women personnel over 50 years of age were deployed inside the temple, Inspector General of Police M R Ajith Kumar said women staff of "eligible" age from various departments have been deployed at the shrine for quite some time.He also rejected allegations that devotees had to face hardships due to the restrictions imposed by police. "Here, devotees can come and have darshan. There are no restrictions. Police has arranged adequate security for all devotees," Kumar said.The doors of Sabarimala had opened for six days on October 17 for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed women of menstruating age to enter the shrine but none could make it to its hallowed precincts amid a welter of protests and violent clashes.Valiant attempts by around a dozen women, including activists and journalists in the 10-50 years age group, to script history came to nought as frenzied devotees of Lord Ayyappa heckled and hassled them and forced them to retreat.