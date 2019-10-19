Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee Visits Alma Mater JNU, Meets Vice Chancellor
Banerjee, who completed his masters in Economics from the JNU in 1983, came in the campus early in the morning and later met Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the MIT on October 14.
New Delhi: W Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visited his alma mater Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday.
Banerjee, who completed his masters in Economics from the JNU in 1983, came in the campus early in the morning and later met Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, according to sources.
However, there was no confirmation from administration officials.
Couple Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize with Harvard's Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kajol Recreates Iconic Simran Pose as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Completes 24 Years
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football