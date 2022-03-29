Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo Ties Up with Andhra Govt on Poverty Eradication, Pats Reddy for Welfare Schemes

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with Nobel Laureate and renowned economist Esther Duflo to help achieve sustainable developmental goals and eradication of poverty. Professor Duflo and her team called on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday where a detailed presentation was made on all the welfare schemes run by the state government.

Duflo, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who won the Nobel Prize in economics in 2019, lauded the efforts of the state government to enhance the lives of the common man, and said she and her team will closely work with CM Jagan Reddy towards their shared goal.

“It is commendable to see how the chief minister did not formulate these ideas between four walls, which would make them merely theoretical. The level of detailed knowledge the CM and his team possess is striking. I shared some of our own experiences and hope to be working together towards this shared goal of ending poverty and making lives better,” Duflo said.

The joint initiative is being spearheaded by The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab(J-PAL), an independent organisation co-founded by Prof Duflo.

With an experience of working in more than 20 Indian states, including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, J-PAL has been brought on board by the AP government to help them devise schemes in the areas of health, agriculture, education, housing, and women empowerment.

