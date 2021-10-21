Noble Job by Women: Odisha Village Becomes Alcohol-Free With Their Effort

The Dharambandha village of the Nuapada district in Odisha has set an example for others as it became alcohol-free due to the efforts of some local women.

The village was a hub of country liquor for many years. The liquor was being sold in the streets, while cases of atrocities on women and domestic violence were on the rise.

The village youth then decided to eradicate this problem from its roots and started an alcohol de-addiction campaign in Dharambandha. They took the help of women and created awareness and formed committees in the village. They started door to door awareness campaign for people.

Villager Kusum Sahu said, “We were facing lots of problems due to the illegal liquor business. Yuva Morcha, an SHG member, decided to keep the village alcohol free and started Nishamukti Abhijan. As a result, people are living happily.”

Padma Debangana said, “It is possible due to our unity. So we decided it will continue for the welfare of villagers. We are happy about it.”

According to the Nishamukti Abhijan, if anyone violates the rule and try to sell alcohol in the village he/she will be punished up to fine Rs 51.000. Similarly, those who drink will have to pay Rs 5,000 as per committee rules. The district administration has praised the role of women to keep the village alcohol free.

Sadananda Majhi, President, Nishamukti Abhijan, said, “Liquor was available easily in the village. We decided to close the liquor shop and started our campaign for an alcohol-free village. Finally, we got success."

Sarbeswar Besara, SP, Excise, said: “Women and youth of Dharambandh village have done the noble job to eradicate alcohol in the village. They have set an example for others. We will take strict action if anyone violates the rules.”

With the ban in place, incidents of domestic abuse have come down and the focus is on the development and cleanliness of the village.

