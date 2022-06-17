Nobody Can Take Money in TMC’s Name for Martyrs’ Day Event: Abhishek Banerjee

“Nobody can take money in the name of Trinamool Congress for Matryrs’ Day (July 21). If anybody is found doing so, he will be shown the door,” said TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the party’s organisational meeting for preparation for the event in Kolkata on Friday.

All district presidents and party youth presidents attended the meeting.

The message by Banerjee on corruption is significant as complaints have come up on the issue and the party wants to maintain a clean image, said insiders.

As the event will be held after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the party plans to go big, with focus on North Bengal.

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “Usually, people from and around Kolkata attend the event, but now the stress is on North Bengal. Our leaders from North Bengal will bring more people from there. This time it will be a historic rally.”

Despite winning a thumping majority in state in the 2021 elections, the TMC did not do well in North Bengal.

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, too, visited North Bengal twice. Not only North Bengal, the TMC plans to bring more people from Jangal Mahal too, another area where it didn’t do well in 2021.

The state will see panchayat elections next year, after which there will be Lok Sabha polls the following year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.