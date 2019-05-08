Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nobody Has Courage to Make Movie on Prophet Mohammed, Says Giriraj Singh Hrs After Getting Bail

In an apparent reference to the controversial Malayalam movie, the minister said anybody can make a film like Sexy Durga but nobody has the courage to make one on Prophet Mohammed or Fatima.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nobody Has Courage to Make Movie on Prophet Mohammed, Says Giriraj Singh Hrs After Getting Bail
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Hours after a Bihar court granted him bail in a poll code violation case for making controversial remarks against the Muslim community, Union minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday made another provocative statement.

In an apparent reference to the controversial Malayalam movie, the minister said anybody can make a film like Sexy Durga but nobody has the courage to make one on Prophet Mohammed or Fatima.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, the minister also used a Hindi slur against Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Giriraj Singh charged that Kejriwal is part of the tukde tukde gang and is stalling the prosecution of formerJ awaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

The minister who is the BJP candidate for Bihar's Begusarai seat, from where Kanhaiya Kumar too is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, said the BJP will set this right when it comes to power.
Earlier in the day, the minister surrendered before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Begusarai and was granted bail in the poll violation case.

The Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Giriraj Singh over his anti-Muslim remarks at an election rally. I didn't say any such thing in Begusarai, still a case was registered against me. I just said that the slogan Vande Mataram made India independent. I said the country will show the door to any person who can't chant Vande Mataram, he said at the meeting in Delhi.

The Hindus were abused in Begusarai. Some people said Hindus eat beef and drink liquor at night. I informed the Election Commission, but it too didn't take action, the minister said. Abusing Hindus has become a habit for some people, he said.

Referring to the movie that was later released as S Durga, he said if he would send to hell anyone who referred to his mother or sister in such terms. Giriraj Singh also mentioned the burqa ban in Sri Lanka after the recent terror attacks there.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram